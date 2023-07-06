The City of Muscatine announced the start of Phase 6 of the West Hill Sanitary and Storm Sewer Separation Project.

Closures involved with the project will include East 9th from Iowa to Sycamore, East 10th from Iowa to Cedar and East 11th from the alley between Iowa and Sycamore to the Sycamore intersection.

Milling of the street surface is set to begin at 7:00 a.m. Friday, July 7, to be followed by the removal of marked trees starting Monday, July 10. Excavation will begin the operation of separating the combined sewers on Wednesday, July 12 in the 800 and 900 blocks of Sycamore. Sycamore and side streets will be closed from East 8th to East 11th St. as Phase 6 begins.

KE Flatwork will be doing the contracted work for Phase 6A and 6B. See color coded map for work areas and the tentative schedule of work. All dates are weather dependent. Phase 6A is tentatively scheduled to be completed by November 30, weather permitting.

(City of Muscatine)

Drivers are reminded to slow down and use caution when travelling through the construction zone, obey traffic control devices, and be aware of workers. Use an alternate route if possible. Drivers should make note of additional street work currently underway in Muscatine:

Lucas St. is closed from the intersection with Logan St. to Fletcher Ave. as pavement removal and repaving begins as part of Phase 5 of the West Hill Storm and Sanitary Sewer Separation Project. The final section of Phase 5 work, Climer St. from Logan to Lucas, will begin after Lucas is reopened to traffic.

Fulliam Ave. is closed between Kindler and West Acre Dr. as removal and replacement of the pavement is underway. The project is tentatively scheduled to be completed August 11, weather permitting.

Muscatine Power & Water (MPW) is wrapping up work to replace their water main on Grand Ave. between Lake Park Blvd. and McArthur St. This block will remain closed to through traffic until the project is completed.

