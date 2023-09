Now through November, drivers should expect delays on 300th Street about 0.5 miles east of Scott Park Road, a news release says.

Construction trucks will be hauling materials across 300th Street. A temporary traffic signal has been installed to manage traffic. Drivers should expect delays on 300th Street Monday through Friday, from 6 a.m. – 6 p.m.

The road may be impacted with traffic delays until Nov. 30.