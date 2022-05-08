The 2021-2022 Hot Mix Asphalt Overlay Project is set to resume the week of May 16 in Muscatine, but several streets will receive attention from the Public Works Street Maintenance Division ahead of receiving new asphalt.

Brandt Construction Company will resume milling and putting down an asphalt overlay as part of the 2021-22 project with four street segments and four alley segments to be completed this spring.

Ahead of Brandt resuming the asphalt overlays, the Street Maintenance Division will repair soft spots on Robin Road and on East 5th Street. Lane restrictions will be in place starting Monday as work on Robin Road begins while East 5th Street will be closed to all traffic starting May 12 from Mulberry to Orange where most of the soft spots are located. Additional soft spots from Orange to Cypress Streets will also be replaced by City crews. A detour map will be posted when available.

Muscatine Power & Water (MPW) is completing the replacement of a water main on Fair Acres Drive from Bidwell Road to Crestline Drive, and is scheduled to be the first street segment to receive an asphalt overlay by Brandt Construction. The schedule for the other street segments will depend on the repairs to the soft spots on Robin Road (Bidwell Road to Sunrise Circle) and East 5th Street (Mulberry to Cypress). The other street segment that is part of the current contract is Bartlett Street (Mulberry to Cedar).

Four alley segments will also be completed in the next two months including the alley between Lincoln Boulevard and Grand Avenue (from Clay to Jackson), the alley between Lake Park Boulevard and McArthur Street (from 2nd Avenue to Lake Park Boulevard), the alley between Taylor and Clinton streets (from New Hampshire to Hershey), and the alley between Mary Place and Orchard Avenue (Orchard Avenue to the Dead End).

Lane restrictions will be in place while Brandt Construction mills the streets and alleys, and during the asphalt overlay process. Drivers are urged to use caution when in construction areas and obey traffic control devices and flaggers, a news release says.

FULL DEPTH PATCHING CONTINUES

Heuer Construction, Inc., continues to work in the 1600 block of Cedar Street as part of the 2022 Full Depth Patching Project. Work is expected to continue through May 13, weather permitting.

Also included as part of the 2022 contract is Isett Avenue (Bidwell Road to the Heinz pedestrian entrance), Houser Street (Fulliam Avenue to Dawson Street), Stewart Road (Oregon Avenue to Wallace Street), Robin Road (Sunrise Circle east to end of the concrete), Frontage Road (Cleveland Street to Ford Avenue), and Devitt Avenue (Ridgewood Avenue to Pinefield Street).

WEST HILL SEWER SEPARATION PROJECT

The intersection of West 8th and Lucas streets remains closed to all traffic) as part of Phase 5 of the West Hill Sanitary and Storm Sewer Separation Project. Limited access is permitted on Lucas Street from Main Street on the east side of the intersection and from Busch Street on the west side. Limited access is also permitted on West 8th Street from Broadway to the Lucas Street intersection and from Main Street to the Lucas Street intersection. The Whicher intersection remains open.

Climer Street is closed to through traffic from West 8th to High. Local traffic only will be permitted as sanitary and storm sewer separation work on this segment of Phase 5.

The contractor anticipates keeping all driveways accessible for residents for as much as possible from Busch to Main on Lucas and from West 8th to High on Climer. Periodic closures will occur as underground work progresses. Full closures will occur during the removal and replacement of the pavement from curb to curb. Residents will be notified in advance of the full closures.

Sewer project work on Lucas Street in 2022 will focus on the area from Busch Street to the curve in Lucas Street just past Green Street and include the 900, 1300, 1400, and 1500 blocks of Lucas. Sewer project work on Climer Street in 2022 begins in the 700 block of Climer and moves toward the Lucas Street intersection.

GRANDVIEW AVENUE RECONSTRUCTION PROJECT:

Traffic restrictions continue on Grandview Avenue from Houser to Musser streets as underground work, and pavement removal and replacement is underway. The contractor is maintaining customer and delivery access to all businesses as Phase II of the Grandview Avenue Reconstruction Project continues.

Musser Street is closed from the intersection with Wisconsin and Baker to the Grandview intersection as the east side of the Musser-Grandview intersection is reconstructed as part of the Grandview Avenue Reconstruction Project.

Drivers are reminded to slow down and use caution when traveing through the construction zone, obey traffic control devices, and be aware of workers. Use an alternate route if possible.

If you have a comment or concern, email feedback@muscatineiowa.gov or pwrequest@muscatineiowa.gov. A staff member will respond within 24 hours, the release says.