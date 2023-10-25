Drivers in Davenport should take note of some traffic alerts for the weekend.

The City of Davenport announced some streets will be closed for the Village Zombie Run Saturday from 6:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. The run starts at Duck Creek Park and ends in the Village of East Davenport.

Village Zombie Run 2023 route (City of Davenport)

For more information, click here.

Streets around downtown Davenport will be closed Sunday for the annual Halloween parade. The parade starts at 2:00 p.m., and parking in all three downtown ramps will be free from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Sunday.

Davenport Halloween Parade 2023 route (City of Davenport) Free parking for 2023 Davenport Halloween Parade (City of Davenport)

For more information, click here.