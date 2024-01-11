A 21-year-old Rock Island man is set for a court appearance after a case involving allegations of impersonating a police officer that began nearly a year ago.

Kevin Blackwell Jr. faces an aggravated misdemeanor charge of impersonating a public official, court records show.

Kevin Blackwell Jr. (Scott County Jail)

Flashing red and blue lights

Shortly before 12:30 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, Davenport Police responded to the area of Brady Street and Central Park Avenue for a report of a suspicious vehicle, according to arrest affidavits, which say officers saw a white Chevy Malibu without plates heading north on Brady Street from Central Park Avenue “emitting red and blue lights” from the car.

Officers performed a “suspicious stop” on the car, where it came to a stop at Brady Street and 53rd Street just north of 53rd Street, police say in affidavits.

Blackwell, who was driving, gave officers consent to search his car, where police found red-and-blue strobe lights connected to the front auxiliary power source of the car.

Officers received numerous calls from complainants about a white Chevy Malibu that would flash red and blue lights that complainants believed were police officers, police allege in affidavits.

Pretrial conferences are set for Jan. 17 in Scott County Court. Blackwell was released on his own recognizance, court records show.

The sentence for an aggravated misdemeanor in Iowa can be up to two years in prison.