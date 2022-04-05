Drivers should make note of overnight closures between Grant Street/US 67 and Middle Road.

On Wednesday, April 6, westbound I-74 will have multiple lane closures and around midnight, it will be fully closed between Grant St/US 67 and Middle Road for approximately 20 minutes to allow contractors to install a sign truss. During the overnight closure, the Iowa-bound bridge will remain open, and traffic will be stopped at the Grant Street/US 67 exit. Motorists may wait during the 20-minute closure, or exit at Grant Street/US 67. The westbound on-ramp at Grant St/US 67 will be closed.

Motorists are cautioned to slow down and watch for changing traffic patterns.

To stay updated on traffic alerts at and around the I-74 bridge, click here.