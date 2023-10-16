This is the time of year to pay more attention to deer while you’re driving.

Peak deer-mating season is getting underway, and the Illinois Department of Transportation recommends being on high alert from dawn and dusk through December. The Department of Natural Resources suggests paying attention to the sides of the road for the reflection of eyes in your headlights slow down if you see deer. It’s also advised to not veer or swerve if a collision with an animal is unavoidable.

Drivers are reminded to pull off to the shoulder if they hit a deer, turn on hazard lights, call 911 and to not get out of the car to check on the deer or pull it from the highway.