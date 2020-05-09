1  of  6
Drivers with signs and smiles swing by Morrison care facility

A pick me up for those living at Resthave Care and Rehabilitation in Morrison, Illinois.

A car parade was held for residents Friday afternoon outside the facility. People decorated their cars, drove by with signs and honked to say hello to residents.

“I think they loved it,” said spokesperson Karla Burn. “I mean there were residents that often times don’t respond to a lot of things, and there were some great smiles from them. They’ll be talking about it for days.”

They had 60 cars R.S.V.P. for the drive thru, but over 100 cars came to show their support.

