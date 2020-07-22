‘Driving for lives’: Parents and educators to hold driving protest against Reynolds return to school proclamation

Parents and educators are planning a driving protest called “Drive for Lives” after Governor Kim Reynolds announced last week schools must hold at least 50% of classes in person.

Organizers of the protest say, all summer, the guidance from the state has been that districts should develop return-to-learn plans based on stats from local agencies.

Organizers say educators have been working on that plan for more than eight weeks. They say, with school starting in five weeks, they feel Governor Reynolds’s decision is unacceptable and unsafe.

“This is a reckless decision because, after all this meticulous planning, now, we have less than five weeks to get it together for a completely different plan that none of us were prepared for,” says Kim Dietsch-Powers, Organizer of the Quad Cities Drive for Lives.

Protesters will remain in their vehicle and will practice social distancing.

“This is a social distancing protest, by being in your car the entire time. It’s the easiest way to go and protest because you can put on a podcast, put on some music, an audio book and just drive through the day,” says Powers.

Powers says the idea was sparked after creator of the Drive for Lives protest in Des Moines, Dan Guttman, shared his story about losing a parent at a young age.

“He was moved to make sure that no other child had to follow those footsteps, so he put together this main protest in Des Moines at the Capitol to make sure that doesn’t happen to any other children,” says Powers.

Connie Capper, a public educator, says parents and teachers haven’t been reasonably guided by the state.

“Those in our own district who are trying to guide us are having a difficult time. When they thought they were in sync with our government, they found out they weren’t. So, it has really caused a lot of public chaos,” says Capper.

Powers says, “Really, this affects everyone if we go back, and this becomes a health crisis.”

Organizers say they will meet Friday at 9 a.m at Modern Woodmen Park in Davenport if you would like to take part.