Drop off non-perishable food items in the lobby of the Moline Public Library, 3210 41st St., Moline, for the MLK Day of Service Food Drive from April 12-26.

This initiative, from ARC of the Quad Cities Area in support of The Quad Cities Disabilities Awareness Coalition, reinforces that people with disabilities have many talents and skills to offer their community. Community service is something in which every American can participate, a news release says.

For more information and a full list of drop-off locations, visit here.