Drug and firearm charges gets man an over seven year prison sentence

On Thursday, Marion Joseph Hare, 30, of Davenport, was sentenced by United States District Court Judge Stephanie M. Rose to 94 months in prison for felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition and distribution of methamphetamine.

Hare was also ordered to serve three years of supervised release after his prison term and pay $200 to the Crime Victims’ Fund.

According to the release from the Department of Justice, in February 2020, Hare sold ten ecstasy pills that contained methamphetamine to someone for $40.

Later in the month, police executed a search warrant at a residence they believed belonged to Hare. In a bedroom of the home police found a loaded Ruger .380 pistol, two digital scales, a box of plastic sandwich baggies, one federal .380 round of ammunition, a box of 39 rounds of .22 caliber ammunition, and evidence showing Hare lived in the home.

Hare knew he had prior felony convictions when this incident occurred.

The case was investigated by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. It was prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa.