Drug and gun charges get Bettendorf man over six years in prison

On Thursday, United States District Court Chief Judge John A. Jarvey sentenced Deandre Darnell Blakely, 26, of Bettendorf, to 80 months in prison for possession with intent to distribute marijuana and felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Blakely was also ordered to serve three years of supervised release after his prison sentence.

In November 2020, Blakely pleaded guilty to the charges.

According to court documents, Blakely was involved in distributing marijuana and possessed several firearms as a felon.

After his arrest, Blakely attempted to obstruct justice by trying to have others give false information on his behalf.

Blakely has prior convictions for reckless discharge of a firearm (related to a shooting), obstructing justice, and a prior felony drug conviction.

The case was investigated by the Davenport Police Department and was prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office of the Southern District of Iowa.