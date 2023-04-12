If you have unwanted prescriptions, vaping devices or other medications at home and you don’t know what to do with them, don’t throw them in the trash! Local police departments are partnering with the DEA for National Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, April 22 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Residents can drop off unwanted items including pills, patches, vaping devices and cartridges. Batteries should be removed from devices. Dropoff locations include:

Rock Island County Justice Center, 1317 Third Avenue, Rock Island

Milan Police Department, 405 First Street E, Milan

Colona Police Department, 215 First Street, Colona

Moline Police Department, 1640 Sixth Avenue, Moline

East Moline Police Department, 915 16th Avenue, East Moline

Silvis Police Department, 600 Illini Drive, Silvis

Nationwide, the last Drug Take Back Day in October 2022 saw 4,340 law enforcement agencies take part at 4,902 collection sites. They collected 324 tons of unwanted materials, for a total of 8,318 tons of unwanted materials collected from homes since the program began. For more information on Drug Take Back Day, including other collection sites, click here.