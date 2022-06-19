The Drum Corps International Colts Drum & Bugle Corps from Dubuque, Iowa, will perform its 2022 competitive show “The Silk Road” at 8 p.m. Sunday, June 26, at Monmouth College’s April Zorn Memorial Stadium.

In addition to the free community performance of the show, all of the Colts’ rehearsals through June 29 are free and open to the public, a news release says.



The Colts have been practicing at Monmouth throughout June in preparation for the group’s summer tour, which will culminate with the DCI World Championship Finals Aug. 11-13 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.



“The preview performance of the Colts Drum & Bugle Corps will give the public an idea of the future size and scope of the Monmouth College Fighting Scots Marching Band and the positive influence that the corps will have on the development of our college band program,” said John Eckstine, director of the college’s athletic and symphonic concert bands.



In addition to the general public, Eckstine encourages band directors and music educators, parents and students in the region to attend, as well as Monmouth College faculty and staff, a news release says.