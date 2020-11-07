Drunk driver crashes into stone lawn decoration, killing passenger

One woman is dead in connection with a vehicle crash that happened Wednesday in rural Jo Daviess County.

According to the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, a 911 call came in at approximately 7:53 p.m. regarding a traffic crash with injuries at the 4500 block of West Speer Road in rural Hanover.

Police determined the driver of the vehicle crashed on a corner on West Speer Road, about 9/10 of a mile west of Illinois Route 84 South.

The sheriff’s office says the driver was heading east on West Speer Road when he tried to maneuver a corner, went off the roadway and crashed into an engraved lawn decoration constructed from stone.

A passenger in the vehicle, 67-year-old Patricia H. Wensle, of Galena, succumbed to injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Jo Daviess County Coroner’s Office.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as Richard L. Wensle, 69, also of Galena.

He was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash and for driving under the influence.

This crash remains under investigation.