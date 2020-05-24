Drury Reynolds Cemetery host drive-in Memorial Day Service

People gathered today to remember our fallen heroes in a safe way.



Drury Reynolds Cemetery in Illinois City held their 119th Annual Memorial Day Service, with a drive-in ceremony.



Cars were parked at a safe distance ans guests were able to listen to the ceremony through the radio.



Julie Wagner was part of the committee and said it was important to kept the tradition alive.



“Since our previous ancestors had held this service through WWI, WWII and a lot of other traumatic events in our nation’s history we decided we couldn’t let this go by without holding this service and we decided to have a drive in service so that people can still attend and feel safe,” said Wagner.