We are kicking things off this Tuesday morning on a mild note. Temps this morning are in the lower 40’s with a mostly cloudy sky. We will be slightly cooler than yesterday with highs in the mid 40’s with some sun at times.

We are tracking a big-time weather system that will creep into the QCA Wednesday night. Widespread rain will continue into the overnight hours with some wet snowflakes mixing in Thursday morning. We will see an impressive amount of rainfall with this system with totals ranging from 1-1.5″.

Temps will then fall into the mid to lower 30’s and the rain could transition over into wet snow. Little accumulation is expected at this time but we will adjust if needed as we get closer. Friday will be slightly cooler than Thursday but climb out of the 30’s to the upper 40’s for Super Bowl Sunday.