Dry January: Taking a break from booze is trendy

Drinking for the holidays is what many do, but a new trend may have some people thinking about hitting the reset button.

Dry January is when people abstain from alcohol in the New Year, for one month.

Alcohol sales are big for businesses in the Quad Cities, but people cutting down on alcohol doesn’t concern some bar owners.

Brandon Albertson, Owner of Brandon’s Pub & Grille says, “I think our establishment kind of embraces that, we are both a bar and restaurant, so we want to provide an environment to our patrons whether they choose to drink our not to have a place to come.”

Health experts are encouraging people to try it for long term benefits. Teresa Pangan, Cardiac Rehab Dietitian says it can help you save money, as well as shed a few pounds,

“Anywhere from 110 to 200 plus calories, so if you go without the you will have less those amount of calories. Taking it out of your diet that’s a great place to look at some lifestyle changes, and putting I some nutrients and foods like fruit and vegetables or some lean protein like fish. There are a lot of things you can look at bringing into your diet that has positive changes.

She says it’s a postitve lifestyle decision

“So there is a lot of benefits to it, and it’s a great place to start too. So that’s a positive lifestyle change, and i’m all for making positive changes, wherever you’re motivated take a baby step then tack on another step and another step and another step.”

People who say they will give Dry January a chance, they say if it doesn’t work out they’ll have next year.”