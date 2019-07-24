Dry July rolls on in Quad Cities

Remember all that rain and snow we had through the first half of the year? We had quite the precip. surplus going as we entered July.

Now though, things are quickly drying out. We’ve picked up less than 2 inches of rain so far in July. Normal, through the 24th, would be almost 3 and a half inches.

The rest of this week looks dry too.

The next halfway decent chance for rain gets here early next week.

Something else that is drying things out quickly? The heat and sunshine we’ve had over the last couple weeks.