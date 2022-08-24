Good Wednesday morning. We have another beautiful day for you. As you head out the door, we will have cool and calm conditions but we will warm up into the mid 80’s this afternoon. Look to see a bit more clouds this afternoon ahead of a cold front that will track into the area early Thursday morning.

As you head out the door tomorrow, grab the rain gear. As we head into the afternoon hours, the rain showers will start to taper off. We will be dry on Friday then we will have rain chances to return on Sunday.