Emergency crews respond to a dryer fire at Aramark in East Moline on October 5, 2022. (Bryan Bobb, OurQuadCities.com)

by: Bryan Bobb

Posted: Oct 5, 2022 / 07:23 AM CDT

Updated: Oct 5, 2022 / 07:23 AM CDT

Emergency crews responded to a dryer fire in East Moline on Wednesday.

It happened around 4:30 a.m. at Aramark

Employees evacuated and the fire was quickly extinguished, according to the scene commander.

No injuries were reported.