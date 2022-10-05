Emergency crews respond to a dryer fire at Aramark in East Moline on October 5, 2022. (Bryan Bobb, OurQuadCities.com)

Emergency crews responded to a dryer fire in East Moline on Wednesday.

It happened around 4:30 a.m. at Aramark

Employees evacuated and the fire was quickly extinguished, according to the scene commander.

No injuries were reported.