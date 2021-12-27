Dubuque inmate escaped from work release facility

Damien Lawrence Hunt, 38, convicted of arson 1st degree and other charges in Pottawattamie County, failed to report back to the Dubuque Residential Facility as required Sunday.



Hunt is a white male, 5’9″ and 197 pounds. He was admitted to the work release facility on October 14.



Persons with information on Hunt’s whereabouts should contact local police. For more information on the state’s work release program, please see Iowa Code 904.901-904.910