Dubuque man resentenced in Illinois for violating probation on drug charge

John L. Plummer, 32, of Dubuque, was resentenced to four years in the Illinois Department of Corrections after violating the terms of his probation.

Plummer was originally sentenced to 180 days in the Jo Daviess County Jail after pleading guilty to possession of a controlled substance (Class 1 felony) from a case in August of 2018.

In October 2019, his probation was revoked for violating the terms of his probation, which led to the court reconsidering his original sentencing.

After serving prison time, Plummer was also sentenced to two years of mandatory supervised release.

The Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office handled the initial arrest as well as the investigation into the probation violation.