Dubuque resident files lawsuit against Jimmy John’s after getting E. Coli

A Dubuque resident filed a lawsuit against Jimmy John’s on Thursday after getting infected with an E. Coli strain that was linked to the consumption of contaminated sprouts sold at the restaurant in November 2019.

According to a press release, Ron Simon & Associates and Iowa-based co-counsel the Hammer Law Firm, the lawsuit has been filed on behalf of Kahler Folkedahl against Jimmy John’s Franchise, LLC and Jimmy John’s Gourmet Sandwiches

Kahler fell sick within few days after she consumed a sandwich from Jimmy John’s on Nov. 30th and suffered from E Coli poisoning.



By Jan.7th, Iowa Public Health Department reported 22 cases of E Coli infection in Iowa. The department interviewed 20 of these case individuals and reported that all of them had consumed sprouts from one or more of 15 Jimmy John’s restaurant in Iowa.

In another outbreak that started in January, 14 cases of E Coli infection linked to clover sprouts served in Jimmy John’s, were reported in five states including Iowa.

The Food and Drug Administration sent out a warning letter addressed to Jimmy John’s Franchise, LLC, asking the restaurant to describe and document steps that the organization “have or will take to prevent the receipt and sale of adulterated food at each of the approximately 2,800 Jimmy John’s restaurants.”