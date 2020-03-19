Dubuque singer-songwriter spreads positivity by hosting a three-hour online concert

In the wake of the coronavirus scare, an Iowa musician is aiming to spread positivity with the power of music.

Elizabeth Mary, a singer-songwriter and full-time musician based out of Dubuque, hosted “Sweatpants and Wine with Elizabeth Mary ” — a three-hour online concert via her living room that was streamed live from her Facebook page Tuesday night.

All of Elizabeth Mary’s upcoming shows are being canceled, and her hope was to bring some music and smiles into the homes of her followers and fans. Her goal was accomplished, as the online streaming reached over 24,000 people and was viewed over 12,000 times in six states and two countries.

Since last night’s virtual performance, Elizabeth Mary has received an overwhelmingly positive response from viewers submitting photos and videos taken during the event.



One response in particular, a video of a fan named Bella dancing the night away during the concert, brought a smile to Elizabeth Mary’s face. She shared the video via her Facebook page.

Elizabeth Mary plans to do more “Sweatpants and Wine” streamings in the future and has already announced the next one, which will take place 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, March 24.

More information about Elizabeth Mary is available here.