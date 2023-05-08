We’re creeping closer and closer to going below flood stage on the Mississippi River.
The river is now just slightly above 19 feet at Lock and Dam 15 near the Government Bridge.
It’s expected to drop below 19 feet Monday afternoon.
You can take a look at some ground shots from Davenport near the intersection of River Drive and Third Street in the video above.
Some ducks are enjoying the water.
Check river levels any time at OurQuadCities.com/riverlevels and see the top 10 floods at Locks and Dam 15 at OurQuadCities.com/flood. Get your latest forecast at OurQuadCities.com/weather.