Duckworth discusses resettlement of refugees from Afghanistan in QC

Senator Tammy Duckworth was in Moline on Friday to discuss the resettlement of refugees from Afghanistan.

Iowa announced Thursday it is expecting more than 600 refugees. According to Duckworth, Illiniois is expected to receive roughly 800 refugees, with the Quad Cities area getting 150.

Duckworth asked for the refugees to be welcomed into their new home.

“It is on us… to help our nation keep our word to these heroes by helping them settle into a country that they risked their lives for even before they became Americans themselves,” Duckworth said.

U.S. @SenDuckworth discusses resettling Afghan refugees in the Illinois Quad Cities. Around 150 are expected. pic.twitter.com/49iuQmAjIg — Local 4 WHBF (@WHBF) September 17, 2021