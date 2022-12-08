Ducky’s Lagoon (on Illinois 92 in Andalusia) will host a benefit for Habitat for Humanity Quad Cities on Friday, Dec. 9th, 2022.

The Red Solo Cup Party will support Habitat for Humanity — cost per cup is $5, which buys drink specials and the opportunity to win door prizes, according to a Thursday release from Habitat. Specials will be going on all day; door prize drawings will start at 6 p.m.

Ducky’s Lagoon has supported Habitat with this event for eight years and also sponsors other Habitat Quad Cities fundraising events throughout the year.

“We greatly appreciate our friends at Ducky’s Lagoon,” Habitat executive director Kristi Crafton said in the release. “This small business is extremely community-minded and it shows through their generous support of Habitat and other organizations”.

Habitat for Humanity Quad Cities is dedicated to building thriving communities. Since 1993, it has built 125 homes in the area. In addition to new home construction, the nonprofit offers a home repair and wheel chair ramp program, and facilitate a Neighborhood Revitalization program in Moline’s Floreciente Neighborhood.

For more information, visit the Habitat website.