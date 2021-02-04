Due to winter storm, Test Iowa in Davenport closing early

The Test Iowa location in Davenport will close at 12 p.m. (noon) on Thursday due to the winter storm expected to move into the area.

Anyone whose appointment was canceled due to the change in hours can bring their QR code to any site during regular hours to be tested. There is no need to retake an assessment or schedule a new appointment.

Other test sites being affected by the winter storm include Des Moines, Waterloo, and Cedar Rapids.

Locations and hours of operations of Test Iowa sites in Iowa can be found here.