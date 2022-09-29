Emergency crews responded to a spilled load of sheet metal and a destroyed fence about 3 p.m. Thursday on Gaines Street between 2nd and 3rd streets in Davenport.

Police say a pickup truck was coming off the Centennial Bridge from Illinois when it lost the load of scrap metal it was hauling. The truck crossed oncoming traffic and took out a fence at the German-American Heritage Center.

Traffic between 2nd street and 3rd Street northbound on Gaines was shut down about 20 minutes while crews moved the scrap metal that had ended up in the street and damaged at least one car. Crews used a saw to cut the metal from the car.

There were no injuries. The accident remains under investigation.