Crews from the Rock Island Fire Department quickly extinguished a dumpster fire at Wendy’s on 38th St. in Rock Island that occurred just before 11 p.m. Sunday evening. (Ryan Risky, OurQuadCities.com)

The Rock Island Fire Department responded to Wendy’s on 38th Street just before 11 p.m. Sunday evening after reports of a dumpster fire.

Local 4 News arrived on the scene right as crews quickly put out the flames.

There is no word yet on the cause of the fire.

