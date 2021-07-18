‘Dunk a Cop’ helps Crime Stoppers’ mission to track fugitives

We know that local law enforcement is working tirelessly to keep criminals off the street. People helped to fund that effort by having a little fun with officers today.

It’s called “Dunk a Cop,” where officers got dropped into a tank of water. The Davenport Police Department and Hy-Vee partnered to raise money for Crime Stoppers, which rewards people who provide tips that help them track down fugitives.



“It’s a blast. I love coming out here and getting a little wet and having fun in the sun,” said Officer Lucas Rusk.

Sgt. Andrew Harris says having Crime Stoppers in the community is a great asset.

“They keep us safe by rewarding people who have information to prevent and also to apprehend criminals in our community,” Harris said.

“Also it’s a crime prevention tool. It has the P3 app so it allows citizens who are more comfortable with reporting crimes through their smart phones than calling 911. That information can help us prevent or apprehend criminals then.”

The money raised will be used to make sure that all Chromebooks in schools have the P3 apps on them to report crimes. In addition to raising funds for Crime Stoppers, the police department was able to get out in the community in a much different environment to interact with residents.

“Activities like this help us build positive, meaningful relationships with all our citizens,” Harris said. “So we don’t have 50 people coming to the police department today knocking on the door getting to know us so we’re going out to where the children are at, where the adults are at, to meet them on a good day. And so when we have those challenging days they have that trust with the Davenport Police Department.”

Officers are determined to make our community a safer place.

“Unfortunately, it takes money sometimes, but to do that we get a lot of bad guys off the street,” said Rusk.