Dunkin’ Donuts restaurants in the Quad Cities will offer free coffee and donuts to all high school and college seniors on Friday, May 29th.

Seniors can get a medium hot or iced coffee and a classic donut for free when they show up at the stores wearing their cap and gown or Class of 2020 gear.

No purchase is necessary to take advantage of the offer.

Dunkin’ Donuts has stores in Davenport, Rock Island and Moline.