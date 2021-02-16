Duplex damaged in Monday night fire in Burlington

The Burlington Fire Department responded to a report of a house fire at 113 Shields Street just before 7:30 p.m. on Monday.

When crews arrived, they saw smoke and flames coming from the attic near the back of the home. The fire was located in the ceiling and was extinguished by 7:45 p.m.

The sole occupant was not home at the time of the fire and there were no injuries to fire fighters.

There were no working smoke detectors in the home.

While the fire was contained to the attic above the kitchen, damage is estimated at $10,000 to the structure and $7500 to contents.

The cause of the fire is electrical in nature and considered accidental.

The Burlington Fire Department was assisted by the West Burlington Fire Department, Burlington Police Department, Burlington Waterworks, and Alliant Energy.