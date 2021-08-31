Duplex fire sends one to hospital

A fire at a duplex Tuesday sent one person to the hospital.

The Davenport Fire Department responded around 12:35 p.m. to the 1200 block of North Perry Street for a report of a structure fire.

Firefighters found a two-and-half-story residential duplex with heavy smoke and flames visible.

All occupants of the two units had exited the home prior to the arrival of fire crews.

The fire was quickly brought under control with an aggressive interior attack. Heavy fire damage was noted in the unit of fire origin and smoke damage was seen throughout the entire building.

At least one cat was rescued from the scene.

Mid-American assisted crews with securing utilities to the house.

The Red Cross was contacted and is working with the displaced individuals from the damaged

building.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.