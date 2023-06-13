Lighthouse Guild will award 15 college scholarships of $10,000 each to students – including one from Durant, Iowa – from across the country who are legally blind and will enter college or attend graduate school in the fall.

Elizabeth Rouse of Durant, Iowa, earned a graduate scholarship to the University of Minnesota School of Law.

Elizabeth Rouse (Lighthouse Guild)

Lighthouse Guild scholarships are based on strong academic accomplishment and merit to help students who are legally blind make a successful transition to college and graduate school. The 2023 recipients will attend some of the nation’s most competitive universities.

Since 2005, Lighthouse Guild’s Scholarship Program has awarded more than $2.7 million in scholarships to outstanding students from around the country. Former scholarship recipients have gone on to careers as nurses, attorneys, teachers, engineers, chemists, composers, musicians, neuroscientists, social workers, business owners, investors, epidemiologists, physician assistants, physical therapists, occupational therapists, speech therapists, journalists, and computer scientists.

“It’s challenging for young people today to achieve their higher education goals, and students who are visually impaired face particular challenges” said Calvin W. Roberts, MD, president and CEO of Lighthouse Guild. “We are pleased to support these outstanding students, so they have a clearer path to success in their chosen careers. I congratulate them on their academic achievements and wish them well in the future.”

About Lighthouse Guild

Lighthouse Guild provides exceptional services that inspire people who are visually impaired to attain their goals, offering coordinated care for eye health, vision rehabilitation, technology, and behavioral health as well as related services. The Lighthouse Guild Technology Center provides people with vision loss access to the latest assistive devices and state-of-the-art technology. The Lighthouse Guild podcast series, “On Tech & Vision with Dr. Cal Roberts,” offers information and insights about technological innovations that are tearing down barriers for people who are blind or visually impaired.