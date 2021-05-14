During National Bike to Work Week, your bike is your fare in the QC

To support inter-modal transportation and National Bike to Work Week from May 17-23, Davenport CitiBus, Bettendorf Transit, and the Illinois Quad Cities Metro public transit systems encourage travelers to combine biking and public transit as an option for daily commuting.

During this time, all three systems will offer a free ride to riders who choose to bring their bikes during any part of their trip.

Space could be limited, because each bus can accommodate up to two bikes on the rack at

a time.

Download the TransLOC app to plan your trip and get real time bus location information for all three public transit systems in the Quad Cities. Find out more by calling 309-788-3360 or visit www.metroqc.com; www.bettendorf.org; www.davenportiowa.com/citibus.