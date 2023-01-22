The Mississippi Bend Area Education Agency will host a Dyslexia Education Night on Tuesday, Jan. 31, at its Bettendorf office, 729 21st St., Bettendorf, from 6:30-8:30 p.m.

This is a free community event for parents concerned with their child, teachers with struggling students, administrators, board members, legislators, or anyone else interested in learning about this neurobiological language-based disorder. Participants will:

Engage in dyslexia simulation to conceptualize what it is like to have dyslexia.

Learn about the brain structures and differences in those that have signs of dyslexia.

Recognize common indicators/characteristics of dyslexia.

Gain initial strategies, tips, and tools.

No registration is required. For more information, contact Rachel Anderson at randerson@mbaea.org or Lisa Hawker at lhawker@mbaea.org