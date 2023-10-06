The East Moline Community Fund Committee has approved $22,500 in new grants for 17 area nonprofit organizations.

“The East Moline Community Fund is pleased to announce the 2023 grants made to our dedicated nonprofits, who provide much needed support for youth and adults in the greater East Moline area,” chair Connie Dowsett said in a Friday press release. “Through the generous donations and legacy gifts of our donors, we are able to support our community both today and for many years to come.”

The award recipients (to be recognized at a ceremony Tuesday, Oct. 10 (4 p.m.) at the East Moline Public Library) are:

Aldridge Early Learning Center — Classroom technology

— Classroom technology Alternatives for Older Adults — Emergency funding for East Moline/Silvis residents

— Emergency funding for East Moline/Silvis residents Ballet Quad Cities — Literacy, music, SEL programs in East Moline schools

Ballet Quad Cities is among the 17 nonprofits to earn 2023 grants from the East Moline Community Fund.

Children’s Therapy Center of the Quad Cities — Therapy services for East Moline children

— Therapy services for East Moline children Christ United Methodist Church of the Quad Cities — East Moline and Silvis food pantries

— East Moline and Silvis food pantries Dress for Success Quad Cities — Road Forward program

— Road Forward program EveryChild — Second Step: child protection program

— Second Step: child protection program Humility Homes & Services — Essential needs for emergency shelters

— Essential needs for emergency shelters Illowa Council of Boy Scouts of America — ScoutReach program for East Moline youth

— ScoutReach program for East Moline youth Junior Achievement of the Heartland — Core mission programs in East Moline

— Core mission programs in East Moline Special Olympics — The Unified Generation

— The Unified Generation Spring Forward — Expanding programs for East Moline schools

— Expanding programs for East Moline schools STEAM On Wheels — After-school programs for East Moline students

— After-school programs for East Moline students Two Rivers YMCA — East Moline summer enrichment initiative

— East Moline summer enrichment initiative WQPT PBS — First Book Club for East Moline youth

— First Book Club for East Moline youth Youth Service Bureau of Rock Island County — Counseling for at-risk East Moline youth

— Counseling for at-risk East Moline youth YouthHope — Outreach program for East Moline youth

For more information on the East Moline Community Fund, click HERE.