Former East Moline Firefighter Kyle Duprey was arraigned today in United States District Court for the Southern District of Iowa, on a two-count indictment of receipt and transmission of child pornography, according to a release from the East Moline Fire Department.

Kyle Duprey

The city of East Moline has fully cooperated and will continue to cooperate with investigators and federal prosecutors in this matter, Fire Chief Robert DeFrance said in the Wednesday release.

Kyle Duprey proffered through his attorney to the U.S. District Court that he resigned his position with the city of East Moline effective today, the chief said. Duprey was previously placed on administrative leave pending the criminal and internal investigations.

The city will not comment further on this matter due to the ongoing criminal investigation, the release said.