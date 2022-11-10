A sign is displayed outside the Internal Revenue Service building May 4, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

An East Moline man, Charles Stoutt, 39, of the 4000 block of 9 ½ Street, pleaded guilty on Nov. 7, 2022, to two counts of failure to file tax returns.

The information alleged that Stoutt failed to file tax returns with the federal government for the tax years 2019 and 2020, and failed to report over $1.8 million in income, according to a Thursday release from the U.S. Justice Department. The guilty pleas require that Stoutt pay restitution to the Internal Revenue Service, which amount will be included in Stoutt’s sentencing.

Sentencing for Stoutt has been scheduled for March 2, 2023. The statutory penalties for each count are up to a year in prison, a fine of up to $100,000, up to a year of supervised release, and payment of a $25 special assessment.

The IRS Criminal Investigation investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney John K. Mehochko represented the government in the prosecution.