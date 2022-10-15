Terrence N. Ingram, president of the Eagle Nature Foundation, has announced a fund-raising fall bird seed sale on Nov. 5. ENF will have 20 different varieties of bird seed and two varieties of cat food available for pickup on that day.

Anyone interested in helping ENF and at the same time get their winter’s supply of bird seed should contact ENF’s office for a complete list of the varieties and an order form for this bird seed and cat food. Any and all purchases help ENF raise needed funds for its efforts to monitor the bald eagle population and educate the public about the importance of saving all endangered species, a news release says.

All seed must be ordered and paid for in advance of Oct. 28. Then on Nov. 5 any bird seed or cat food that has been ordered, will be available for pickup at 8384 North Broadway, 1/2 mile south of Apple River, between the hours of 10 am and 3 pm. If this date is impossible, then when you order your seeds or cat food, let ENF know when you will be able to pick them up as soon after that date as possible.

For a complete list of foods available, call 815-594-2306. or write to: Eagle Nature Foundation, 300 East Hickory Street, Apple River, IL 61001