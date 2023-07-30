The Eagle Nature Foundation, Apple River, Ill., will sponsor a full-day event in Dubuque on Aug. 19, to enjoy the natural world and explore the Mississippi River environs, a news release says.

It includes a visit to the National Mississippi River Museum and Aquarium and a boat ride on the Mississippi River on the American Lady Tour Boat to see bald eagles and other wildlife. The full day starts when the museum opens at 9 a.m. and ends at 6:30 p.m. after a buffet at Catfish Charlie’s.

The visit to the Museum may include a visit to the William M. Black Dredge Boat and the National Rivers Hall of Fame. It will also include a 4-D movie, “Deepo” at 11 a.m. or “Micro Monsters” at 1 p.m. During the 3 p.m. Happy Hour Boat Tour on the American Lady, participants will look for Bald Eagles, vultures and other wildlife. The boat tour will include free refreshments.

At 5:30 p.m., the group will move over to Catfish Charlie’s for a two-meat buffet. This full day of events is open to anyone who would like to join the Eagle Nature Foundation. Cost is for the entire day is $90 per adult and $80 for children 3-17, with no charge for children ages 3 and younger.

Reservations must be received by Aug. 15 so tickets for the various events can be mailed to everyone ahead of the event. Included with the tickets will be directions to get to the museum and the tour boat. Boat tickets must be exchanged for boarding passes for the boat.

After all expenses are paid for this event, any money raised will be used by the Eagle Nature Foundation to continue its efforts to monitor the Bald Eagle population to help determine why so few young eagles are seen during the winter throughout the Midwest. The results of 63 years of annual midwinter Bald Eagle Counts indicates that the bald eagle population is almost back to where it was during the early 1960s.

“We need to determine what is causing this decline and correct this cause, before it becomes too late,” says Terrence N. Ingram, president and executive director of Eagle Nature Foundation. “Many eagle nests this year are vacant, with no Bald Eagles seen near them,” he said. “We do not want to lose our National Symbol.”

