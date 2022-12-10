The Eagle Nature Foundation once again will offer four-hour winter Bald Eagle Bus Tours on Jan. 14 and Feb. 18, 2023.

These tours will leave from the parking lot of the Ramada on Hwy. 20 on the west side of Galena, promptly at 8 a.m. and return about noon on each of these days.

These tours will be led by bald eagle researcher, author and speaker Terrence N. Ingram, the president and executive director of the foundation. Ingram has led bald-eagle bus tours ever since 1964, close to 60 years. He has probably seen more bald eagles in the wild than any other person.

He has written two photographic eagle books, “The Plight of the Bald Eagle” and “EAGLE,” and the documentary environmental book, “Silent Fall.” All of these books will be for sale to participants on the bus tours.

In the past, Ingram has been able to show tour participants from 30 to more than 450 bald eagles during a tour. With the bald eagle population seemingly on the decline, Ingram will continue to show participants as many bald eagles as possible, a news release says.

The bus tours will visit five different historic wintering communities of bald eagles, each of which had over 60 bald eagles 30 to 40 years ago. Participants will see where bald eagles have been seen in the past. It is truly doubtful if any of these historic nest sites will have any bald eagles present, but they will be checked for any bald eagles in the area, the release says.

To get a brochure for these tours, contact the foundation office at 300 E. Hickory St., Apple River, IL 61001, or call 815-594-2306 and leave your name and address. Cost for a tour is $100 per adult, $90 for seniors and $75 for children younger than 17. There are special rates for groups.