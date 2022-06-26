Enjoy an entire day exploring the wonders of the Mississippi River with the Eagle Nature Foundation on August 27. The trip includes a visit to the National Mississippi River Museum and Aquarium in Dubuque and a boat ride on the Mississippi River on the American Lady Tour Boat to see bald eagles and other wildlife. The day starts when the Museum opens at 9 a.m. and ends at 6 p.m. after a buffet dinner.

The visit to the Museum may include a visit to the William M. Black Dredge Boat and the National Rivers Hall of Fame. It will also include a belt driven machine shop demonstration and a 4-D movie, “Museum Alive”. Guests will try to see how many bald eagles, vultures and any other wildlife they can find during the 3 p.m. Happy Hour Boat Tour on the American Lady. The Happy Hour Boat Tour will include free light beer, lemonade, soda, iced tea and chicken wings.

A two meat buffet at Catfish Charlie’s begins at 5 p.m. that includes baked chicken and slow roasted pork loin, coleslaw, cowboy beans, mashed potatoes, gravy, rolls w/butter and soft drinks.

The cost for the full day’s activities, including the visit to the Museum, American Lady Happy Hour Boat Tour and the buffet at Catfish Charlie’s is $85 per adult and $80 for children 3 to 17 years of age. There will be no charge for children three years old and younger.

Reservations must be received by August 12, so tickets can be mailed to guests ahead of the event. Directions to the museum and the Tour Boat will be included with the tickets. The Tour Boat tickets must be exchanged for boarding passes before boarding.

All funds raised will be used by the Eagle Nature Foundation to continue its efforts to monitor the bald eagle population and to help determine why so few young eagles are seen during the winter months throughout the Midwest. The results of 62 years of Annual Mid-winter Bald Eagle Counts indicates that the bald eagle population is almost back to where it was during the early 1960s. Many eagle nests this year were vacant, with no bald eagles seen near them.