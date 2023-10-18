Eagle Ridge Resort & Spa, in The Galena Territory, has announced that it is the winner of the seventh annual Stella Awards from Northstar Meetings Group, a news release says.

The destination resort received three Stella Awards – Silver Medal in the Best Renovation in the Midwest for Stonedrift Spa, Bronze Medal as the Best Golf Resort in the Midwest, and another Bronze Medal for the Best Sustainability Initiative in the Global category. The Stella Awards are the meeting industry’s highest honor, recognizing hotels, convention centers, conference centers, airlines, cruise lines, DMOs/CVBs and DMCs that consistently deliver quality service and innovation to meeting and event professionals, the release says.

Couples massage area, Eagle Ridge Resort & Spa (Eagle Ridge Resort & Spa)

“We are ecstatic to receive such a prestigious award again this year, as the Stella Awards reinforce the level of excellence that Eagle Ridge Resort & Spa delivers to all resort and golf guests each day,” said Colin Sanderson, director of sales and marketing at Eagle Ridge Resort & Spa. “We’re especially proud of the Silver Medal for the Best Renovation in the Midwest for the new 12,000-square foot Stonedrift Spa that transformed the resort into a true 21st century destination that is both luxurious and incredibly accommodating.”

This year, nearly 10,000 votes were cast from around the world for the 770 destinations, hotels and service providers nominated in 16 categories across six regions in the United States and worldwide. Winners were selected for achieving overall excellence, superb food and beverage, professionalism of staff, sustainability initiatives, and other critical aspects of the meetings and events experience.

Eagle Ridge also won several Stella Awards between 2019 and 2022 including three Gold Medals as the Best Golf Resort in the Midwest, four Silver Medals – the Best Resort, the Best Golf Resort, the Best Resort Event Space in the Midwest, and the Best Sustainability Initiative in the Global category.

About Eagle Ridge Resort & Spa

Eagle Ridge Resort & Spa is 150 miles west of Chicago within The Galena Territory, a 6,800-acre recreational, residential and resort community six miles southeast of the historic town of Galena.