Eagle Scout makes his mark on Black Hawk State Park’s trails

You may notice something different the next time you hike the trails at Black Hawk State Park.

Local 4’s Eric Zizich spoke with Eagle Scout Jacksen Hansen of Troop 243 earlier today during On the Record about a project he came up with when he and his father noticed a lack of trail markers during the annual Blackhawk Trail Race.

With the help of local businesses such as Crawford Company, Skeleton Key, Rock Island Electric Motor Repair and Backwoods Manufacturing, Hansen was able to make his vision of the arrow-shaped signs a reality and reflection of the area’s history.

At least 15 to 20 volunteers are expected to help complete the project this Sunday, October 13, beginning at 9 a.m. Additional help from the public is welcome.

Those interested in volunteering are asked to meet at Black Hawk State Park’s Singing Bird Lodge. Please bring gloves and wear clothes you don’t mind getting dirty.