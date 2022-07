This week’s drought update is out and there’s not much change since last week.

“Abnormally dry” conditions are in place even though we did pick up some healthy rain at times this week.

We’ll need a few more soakers to get out of the early drought conditions.

We do have more rain chances over the next 48 hours…but then we dry out for the weekend!

Plan on a lot of sunshine both Saturday and Sunday with highs in the lower to middle 80s.