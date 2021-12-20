Early morning Christmas service to be held for 170th year at Augustana Lutheran Church, Andover

The 170th Julotta service will be held at Augustana Lutheran Church in Andover, Ill., on Christmas morning — Saturday, Dec. 25 at 7 a.m.

This early-morning service celebrates the Swedish heritage of the congregation, which was organized in 1850. The service begins in candlelight darkness by singing “Silent Night,” and ends with the dawn of Christmas morning. The Julotta service and a family-friendly service, which will be held Christmas Eve at 4 p.m., will be live-streamed at andoverlutheran.org.

A community Christmas Eve service will be held at the candle-lit Jenny Lind Chapel in Andover at 11 p.m. Friday. This historic structure, which was built in the early 1850’s, is the mother church of the Augustana Lutheran Church in America.

The congregation’s first pastor, Lars Paul Esbjörn (1808-1870), was also the first president of Augustana College & Theological Seminary. All three services will have Holy Communion.