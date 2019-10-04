Early morning fire at Uniparts Olsen brings multiple crews

Several crews responded to an early morning fire in Eldridge, Iowa.

It happened Friday morning at the Uniparts Olsen compound near 9th Avenue and LeClaire Road.

Officials on the scene told Local 4 News that the fire was put out by 6:30 a.m., but crews would remain on scene longer to look for hot spots.

Eldridge, Long Grove, and Davenport fire teams all responded to the call.

At this time, there is no additional information about any injuries or the extent of the damage.

Local 4 will post more information as it comes in to us.